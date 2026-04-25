Skyler Gill-Howard News: Finds home in Detroit

The Lions selected Gill-Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 205th overall

Gill-Howard doesn't boast a lengthy resume, playing three seasons at Northern Illinois (only one start) before transferring to Texas Tech and starting six games in 2025, where he started the first six games before an ankle injury prematurely ended his campaign. Gill-Howard's measureables (6-foot-1, 280 pounds), arm length and hand size are underwhelming for his position, but he's athletic for his frame and has developed an array of rushing moves. He's also willing to be physical in the running game. He'll slot in as a depth option for the Lions and will aim to overcome his size limitations at the next level.