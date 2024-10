Moore has been placed on IR due to a core muscle injury.

Moore joins fellow WRs Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (knee) on IR, with the move occurring on the same day that DeAndre Hopkins officially joined the Chiefs. The soonest Moore can return to game action is Nov. 24 against the Panthers. Prior to his placement on IR, the 2022 second-rounder did not record a catch on three targets in six games.