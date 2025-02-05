Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Skyy Moore headshot

Skyy Moore Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Moore (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Moore has been on injured reserve since late October due to a core-muscle injury, which was severe enough for the 2022 second-round pick to be placed on injured reserve. His practice window to return from IR opened this past Thursday, and on Friday's injury report he was officially listed as doubtful for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday. However, Moore would give himself a better chance at being activated from IR and playing Sunday were he to fully participate in either or both of the next two practices this week.

Skyy Moore
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now