Skyy Moore headshot

Skyy Moore Injury: Listed as doubtful for Super Bowl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Moore (abdomen) was limited in Friday's practice and is officially listed as doubtful for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Feb. 9.

Moore has logged two limited practice sessions since being designated for return from IR, but he's trending in the wrong direction to be able to contribute versus Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will host one more week of practices prior to deciding Moore's status, so it's possible he could still be activated to the 53-man roster if he can impress in his remaining opportunities.

Skyy Moore
Kansas City Chiefs
