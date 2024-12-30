Fantasy Football
Skyy Moore Injury: Not expected to return in postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that there's no return plan for Moore (abdomen) in the postseason, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Moore has been on IR since late October due to a core-muscle injury. While Reid said Monday that fellow wideout Mecole Hardman (knee) has a chance of returning at some point in the playoffs, that doesn't appear to be the case for Moore. As such, it's likely that the third-year wideout's campaign will come to an end with Moore having logged no catches on three targets over six games.

