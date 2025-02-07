Fantasy Football
Skyy Moore Injury: Officially doubtful for Super Bowl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Moore (abdomen), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as doubtful for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday.

Moore doesn't appear likely to be activated to the 53-man roster from IR in time to contribute in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia on Sunday. The 2022 second-round pick didn't record a catch on three targets across his six regular-season appearances in 2024.

