Skyy Moore Injury: Officially ruled out for Super Bowl
Moore (abdomen) was not activated off injured reserve on Saturday and has been ruled out for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Moore was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but he was unable to progress enough in his recovery from an abdominal injury to be activated off IR. Moore will finish the 2024 campaign having played just six regular-season games without recording a catch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now