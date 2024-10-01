Skyy Moore News: Catchless day again

Moore didn't record a reception (on two targets) during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Chargers.

Moore could see additional reps at wide receiver moving forward, with the team's two top expected weapons at the position, Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (knee), likely down for an extended period. However, Moore logged just 13 snaps following Rice's departure Sunday, so there may not be that much upside for the second-year wideout, even with a slightly clearer path to snaps. Xavier Worthy (45), Justin Watson (43) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (32) all played more snaps than Moore, and Noah Gray (32 snaps) may also see additional work if the team elects to run more two-tight end sets moving forward.