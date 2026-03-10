Skyy Moore headshot

Skyy Moore News: Expected to ink with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 4:37pm

Moore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Packers, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moore's deal has a base value of $2.5 million with incentives to earn as much as $4.5 million.

Moore was productive while operating as a return man for the 49ers in 2025, totaling 907 kickoff-return yards and 291 yards fielding punts across 17 regular-season appearances. He also had five catches for 87 yards (seven targets) and two carries for 11 yards. Moore figures to primarily contribute in the return game again for his new team, as second-year wideout Savion Williams (foot) already projects within the Packers' plans for a gadget role on offense. Moore and Williams figure to also compete for opportunities returning kicks.

Skyy Moore
Green Bay Packers
