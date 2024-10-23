Skyy Moore News: Fails to reel in lone target

Moore played 33 of the Chiefs' 70 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers. He also returned a kickoff for 28 yards.

Moore's 47 percent snap share was his highest rate of the season, but he was unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and remains without a reception through the Chiefs' first six games. Though Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (knee) are out for the regular season and JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is set to miss Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Moore is unlikely to see his role dramatically increase in Week 8. The Chiefs are in advanced talks with the Titans in a trade to acquire DeAndre Hopkins, whose arrival would push Moore down another spot on the depth chart.