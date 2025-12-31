Moore played just four of the 49ers' 72 snaps on offense in the win, but he made his mark during his time on the field. His 10-yard carry early in the second quarter was good for a first down, extending a drive that culminated in Brock Purdy's three-yard rushing touchdown. Moore also made a splash on special teams, with his 92 kickoff return yards marking his fourth-best total of the season. He'll continue to serve as the 49ers' top return man in Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Seahawks.