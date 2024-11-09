Fantasy Football
Solomon Thomas headshot

Solomon Thomas Injury: Won't suit up in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas hurt his knee in New York's Halloween game against Houston, and though he was able to return to that contest, he wasn't able to practice at all this week. The defensive lineman has played a rotational role for the Jets this season, logging less than half of the team's defensive snaps each of the past six weeks. With Thomas out Sunday, Leonard Taylor could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.

Solomon Thomas
New York Jets
