Solomon Thomas News: Agrees to deal with Dallas

The Cowboys are in line to sign Thomas to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas is coming off three consecutive productive seasons with the Jets, with 26 total tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, plus two passes defended and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season appearances in 2024. His arrival in Dallas will bolster the team's interior defensive line, a unit headlined by the recently extended Osa Odighizuwa and 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith.