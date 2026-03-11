Solomon Thomas headshot

Solomon Thomas News: Dealt to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Titans acquired Thomas and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The teams are swapping picks in the seventh round, and the Titans are taking on Thomas' contract, as he's set to earn a $2 million salary in 2026. With the Cowboys switching defensive schemes under new DC Christian Parker, Thomas reunites with new Titans coach Robert Saleh after the two spent time together with the 49ers and Jets.

Solomon Thomas
Tennessee Titans
