Solomon Thomas News: Productive in 2024

Thomas tallied 26 total tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2024.

Despite starting just one game in 2024, Thomas was relatively productive, playing 430 defensive snaps and ranking fifth on the Jets' defense in tackles for loss (five) and sacks. While his tackle (31 to 26) and sack (5.0 to 3.5) totals declined from his 2023 campaign, he played 36 fewer defensive snaps this season and recorded more passes defended (two to one) and forced fumbles (one to zero) than in 2023. Thomas is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after signing a one-year, $2.35 million deal with the Jets last offseason. If he remains with the Jets in 2025, he's likely to serve as one of the team's top reserve defensive linemen.