Solomon Thomas News: Returning to action Sunday
Thomas (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Colts.
Thomas missed last Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to a knee injury that he suffered on Halloween against Houston. However, the defensive lineman was able to finish this week with a pair of limited practice sessions, setting him up to play against Indianapolis. Thomas has 2.5 sacks through nine contests on the campaign.
