Solomon Thomas News: Returning to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Thomas (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Colts.

Thomas missed last Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to a knee injury that he suffered on Halloween against Houston. However, the defensive lineman was able to finish this week with a pair of limited practice sessions, setting him up to play against Indianapolis. Thomas has 2.5 sacks through nine contests on the campaign.

