Sonny Styles headshot

Sonny Styles News: Lands with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:59pm

The Commanders selected Styles in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

Styles (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) is a remarkable athlete even by Ohio State standards, boasting a frame massive by linebacker standards yet the easy, gliding athleticism of a cornerback (4.46-second 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical jump). He might be a slight tweener in that he looks like a brute yet plays a game closer to a finesse style type, but there is almost certainly plenty of ways Styles can help the Washington defense. Styles has a history of playing both safety and linebacker, which highlights his rare upside in coverage especially. The versatile defender can probably offer the Commanders quality reps from linebacker, rover and even nickel corner spots.

Sonny Styles
Washington Commanders
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