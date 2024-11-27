Spencer Brown Injury: Limited Wednesday
Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Northern Iowa product was sidelined for the Bills' Week 12 win over the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, so Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. Brown's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now