Spencer Brown Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 4:00pm

Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Northern Iowa product was sidelined for the Bills' Week 12 win over the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, so Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. Brown's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 13.

Spencer Brown
Buffalo Bills
