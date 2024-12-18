Spencer Brown News: Estimated as full go for Wednesday

Brown (neck) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Brown appeared to have sustained a head injury in the Bills' Week 15 win over the Lions, but Wednesday's estimated injury report clarified the issue to be with his neck. However, Brown was listed as a full participant Wednesday, signifying that he's already recovered from the injury. Expect the Northern Iowa product to serve as Buffalo's top right tackle in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots.