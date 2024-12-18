Fantasy Football
Spencer Brown headshot

Spencer Brown News: Estimated as full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 12:34pm

Brown (neck) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Brown appeared to have sustained a head injury in the Bills' Week 15 win over the Lions, but Wednesday's estimated injury report clarified the issue to be with his neck. However, Brown was listed as a full participant Wednesday, signifying that he's already recovered from the injury. Expect the Northern Iowa product to serve as Buffalo's top right tackle in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots.

Spencer Brown
Buffalo Bills
