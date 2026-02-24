Spencer Brown News: Has contract restructured
Bills GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brown's contract was restructured in a move that will save the team around $10.4 million, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Brown has three years remaining on the four-year, $72 million extension he signed in September of 2024. The specific details of the restructured deal aren't clear, but the agreement helps Buffalo get closer to salary cap compliance. Brown has been a solid and durable part of the Bills' offensive line and figures to once against start for the team at right tackle next season.
