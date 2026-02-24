Spencer Brown headshot

Spencer Brown News: Has contract restructured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 9:04pm

Bills GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brown's contract was restructured in a move that will save the team around $10.4 million, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Brown has three years remaining on the four-year, $72 million extension he signed in September of 2024. The specific details of the restructured deal aren't clear, but the agreement helps Buffalo get closer to salary cap compliance. Brown has been a solid and durable part of the Bills' offensive line and figures to once against start for the team at right tackle next season.

Spencer Brown
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Brown
