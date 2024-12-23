Fantasy Football
Spencer Burford

Spencer Burford Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Burford (calf) is awaiting an MRI on a calf injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Burford picked up a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and he's now awaiting an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Burford stepped in at left tackle against Miami when Jaylon Moore (quadriceps) was forced to exit the game. Moore, Trent Williams (ankle), and Aaron Banks (knee) all suffered season-ending injuries in the contest.

Spencer Burford
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
