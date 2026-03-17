Spencer Burford headshot

Spencer Burford News: Joining Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Las Vegas has signed Burford to a contract.

After four seasons with San Francisco, Burford is headed to the AFC. The 25-year-old filled a key role on the 49ers' offensive line last year, starting nine of the 11 regular-season games in which he appeared. Burford could compete for a starting role with the Raiders.

Spencer Burford
Las Vegas Raiders
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