Spencer Burford News: Joining Raiders
Las Vegas has signed Burford to a contract.
After four seasons with San Francisco, Burford is headed to the AFC. The 25-year-old filled a key role on the 49ers' offensive line last year, starting nine of the 11 regular-season games in which he appeared. Burford could compete for a starting role with the Raiders.
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