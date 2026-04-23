Spencer Fano News: Selected by Browns

The Browns selected Fano in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

The Browns traded back from the sixth spot before selecting Fano, who was clearly their intended target the whole time. Fano (6-foot-6, 311 pounds) started at right tackle for Utah and won the Outland Trophy in 2025, but coach Todd Monken was quick to note Thursday that Cleveland plans to use him at left tackle, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. The concern with Fano was that he lacked the reach (32 and 1/8-inch arms) of a traditional offensive tackle, but evidently it wasn't enough to make the Browns flinch. Fano has excellent athleticism across the board (4.91-second 40, 32-inch vertical), and that's no doubt part of what led Cleveland to take the leap of faith on Fano in the top 10.