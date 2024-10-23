Spencer Rattler Injury: Likely starting again Sunday

Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Rattler (hip) likely will be the Saints' starting quarterback Sunday at the Chargers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Derek Carr, who has been sidelined the last two games due to an oblique injury, took part in throwing sessions Monday and Tuesday, which seemingly were scheduled to determine where he stood in his recovery. As of Wednesday, Allen doesn't believe Carr will be ready for Week 8 action, allowing Rattler to get a third start in a row. Rattler emerged from last Thursday's to the Broncos with a hip pointer, but the issue won't stop him from being available this weekend. In his first two career starts, the rookie fifth-rounder has completed 47 of 75 passes for 415 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, rushed nine times for 61 yards and fumbled three times (two lost).