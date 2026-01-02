Rattler has been fulfilling his role as the Saints' backup quarterback since rookie Tyler Shough was named the starter for Week 9 and beyond. The backup has not practiced since Week 16 due to a thumb injury in his throwing hand, which has left the Saints with just Taysom Hill healthy as a depth option as they end the season. Rattler's inability to practice with the injury for consecutive weeks means Hill could potentially play a role at quarterback in Sunday's contest if Shough were to need to leave the game for any reason.