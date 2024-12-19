Spencer Rattler News: Could draw Week 16 start
Saints head coach Darren Rizzi announced Thursday that Rattler will start versus the Packers on Monday if Derek Carr (hand) is unavailable, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Rattler logged a solid showing after replacing Jake Haener under center during New Orleans' loss to Washington in Week 15, completing 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, including a near last-second comeback. At this stage, Carr's Week 16 status is iffy, with Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football relaying that Rizzi indicated that the veteran QB would probably have to get in a practice by Saturday in order to play Monday.
