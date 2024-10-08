Spencer Rattler News: Could start for injured Carr

Rattler is viewed as a "strong candidate" to start Sunday against the Buccaneers with Derek Carr (oblique) expected to miss multiple games, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, Rattler has yet to make his NFL debut, as he's been inactive as the Saints' No. 3 quarterback behind Carr and Jake Haener through the team's first five games. Though it was Haener who entered in relief of the injured Carr for the final possession of Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs, the Saints may be inclined to turn the offense over to Rattler, who possesses strong arm talent but at times played recklessly during his five-year collegiate career. During his three preseason appearances, Rattler completed 20 of 38 pass attempts (52.6 percent) for 202 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 26 yards and a lost fumble.