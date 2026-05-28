Spencer Rattler headshot

Spencer Rattler News: Getting work in at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Rattler (finger) is participating during the Saints' OTAs, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Rattler was inactive for New Orleans' season finale at Atlanta back in January due to a finger injury, but it doesn't seem to be an issue for him any longer. He'll be competing with Zach Wilson for the backup quarterback spot behind 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough in 2026.

Spencer Rattler
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Rattler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Rattler See More
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
105 days ago
NFL Reactions Week 18: Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
NFL
NFL Reactions Week 18: Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
Author Image
Jim Coventry
144 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
168 days ago
Streaming Defenses Week 14: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
NFL
Streaming Defenses Week 14: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
177 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
183 days ago