Spencer Rattler News: Getting work in at OTAs
Rattler (finger) is participating during the Saints' OTAs, John Sigler of USA Today reports.
Rattler was inactive for New Orleans' season finale at Atlanta back in January due to a finger injury, but it doesn't seem to be an issue for him any longer. He'll be competing with Zach Wilson for the backup quarterback spot behind 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough in 2026.
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