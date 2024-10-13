Spencer Rattler News: Impressive in NFL debut

Rattler completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Saints' 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 27 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

The rookie fifth-round pick did not look out of his element despite facing a veteran defense with aggressive tendencies. Rattler recorded his first touchdown pass via a 10-yard strike to Bub Means just before the midway point of the second quarter, and he continued battling throughout the game despite the game eventually getting away from New Orleans. Reports earlier Sunday indicated Derek Carr (oblique) could be down for up to four games, so Rattler certainly projects for another start Thursday night at home against the Broncos.