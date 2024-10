Rattler will start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Dennis Allen made the announcement Wednesday, choosing the rookie over Jake Haener even though Haener was active as the backup quarterback Weeks 1-5 (while Rattler was merely the emergency No. 3 QB). With Derek Carr (oblique) expected to miss multiple games, Rattler has a big opportunity ahead, starting with a home game against a struggling Bucs defense.