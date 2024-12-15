Spencer Rattler News: Nearly leads comeback win Week 15

Rattler was 10-for-21 passing for 135 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-19 loss versus the Commanders.

Rattler took over under center to begin the third quarter after starting quarterback Jake Haener completed just four passes in the first half. The latter signal-caller got the start with Derek Carr sidelined by a concussion and hand fracture that he suffered during last week's win against the Giants. After being held scoreless in the first half, the Saints went on four scoring drives with Rattler and nearly pulled off a comeback after he threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau as time expired. He then came up short when he failed to connect with tight Juwan Johnson on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. With Carr likely out for the remainder of the season, it will likely be Rattler who gets the start for next week's game against Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23.