Spencer Rattler News: Officially starting for Carr

Rattler will start Monday at Green Bay with Derek Carr (left hand) ruled out for the contest, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi implied as much Thursday but still left the door open for Carr to prove his health as the week went on. However, Carr hasn't made enough progress in his recovery, allowing Rattler his fourth career start. In five appearances overall in his rookie campaign, Rattler has completed 69 of 120 passes (57.5 percent) for 706 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, recorded nine carries for 61 yards and committed three fumbles (two lost). Jake Haener will serve as Rattler's backup Monday.