Spencer Rattler News: Pedestrian numbers in loss

Rattler completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added five rushes for 28 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Rattler unsurprisingly struggled in the frigid temperatures of Lambeau Field, although he hung tough while taking three sacks overall. Rattler did give up the ball on one of those takedowns and did so in Packers territory, but the miscue didn't lead to any points for Green Bay. While Rattler couldn't lead New Orleans to any points, there's no incentive for interim head coach Darren Rizzi to short-circuit Rattler's valuable opportunity for reps over the final two games, especially with a favorable home matchup against the Raiders coming up in Week 17.