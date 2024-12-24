Spencer Rattler News: Preparing for another start

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Tuesday that Rattler will continue to take reps with the first team in practice and will be in line to start Sunday against the Raiders if Derek Carr (hand) is unable to play, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Though the left hand fracture that Carr sustained in a Week 14 win over the Giants had been viewed as something that would likely end his season, the veteran quarterback isn't closing the door on returning to the field for either of the Saints' final two games. That said, Rizzi didn't provide any indication that Carr would be ready to practice when the Saints begin Week 17 prep Wednesday, so Rattler still looks to be headed for a second straight start and his fifth of the season. The Saints have gone 0-4 in Rattler's prior four starts, with the rookie signal-caller completing 74 of 129 pass attempts (57.4 percent) for 724 yards (5.6 YPA), one touchdown and three interceptions in those contests. He's also lost three fumbles and has taken 17 sacks in those contests.