Rattler came into the day having thrown just one interception and not yet having lost a fumble, but the Bears' defense put an end to that mostly clean slate. Chicago snagged interceptions at its own 32, 12 and 22-yard lines, consistently snuffing out scoring threats. Rattler did continue to put up solid numbers outside the turnovers and connected with favorite target Chris Olave for touchdown passes of 21 and 14 yards. Rattler will be back in his friendlier home environment for a Week 8 divisional showdown against the Buccaneers.