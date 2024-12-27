Spencer Rattler News: Set for fifth NFL start

Rattler will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, as Derek Carr (hand) has been ruled out.

Rattler will make the fifth start of his career and second in a row. The rookie fifth-round draft pick has looked overwhelmed at the NFL level, throwing just one touchdown pass against three interceptions as a starter and most recently getting shut out by the Packers on Monday, though Rattler also tossed a touchdown pass in relief in Week 15. A potential silver lining for Rattler could be the possible return of top wide receiver Chris Olave (head), who is listed as questionable and has a chance to come off IR prior to Sunday's game after practicing without limitations all week.