Spencer Rattler News: Uneven performance in preseason start

Rattler went 8-for-11 on pass attempts for 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a preseason loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.

Rattler's completion percentage was fine, but he averaged only 3.8 yards per attempt, and his longest completion went for just nine yards. He also was sacked twice, with one sack resulting in a lost fumble, and all of his completions came on his final drive of the game during the second quarter. Tyler Shough, who is projected to start behind center for New Orleans this season, didn't play, and Zach Wilson had arguably the most impressive QB performance for the Saints on Saturday by completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown. Per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, New Orleans is expected to play mostly backups again next Saturday versus the Rams in the team's second preseason contest, so Rattler may have another chance to start and potentially make a positive impression.