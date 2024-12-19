Fantasy Football
Spencer Rattler headshot

Spencer Rattler News: Will start if Carr can't

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Rattler will start Monday's game against the Saints if Derek Carr (hand) doesn't play, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.

Reports suggest Carr is unlikely to play again this season, but Saints coach Darren Rizzi sees it differently, telling reporters that he hopes to get Carr "back here by the end of the year." Rizzi did acknowledge Carr is unlikely to play Monday, leaving Rattler as the probable starter and Jake Haener as the backup. There's a chance Rizzi makes that official Friday if Carr misses another practice.

