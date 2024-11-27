Spencer Shrader Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Shrader (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Shrader has now logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Chiefs' week of practice after injuring his hamstring in a private workout Monday, so it appears increasingly likely that he may be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Raiders. The Notre Dame product has performed well while filling in for the injured Harrison Butker (knee) over the last two games, converting all three of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries. Kansas City added Matthew Wright to its practice squad Tuesday, so he's expected to assume the Chiefs' kicking duties if Shrader is held out in Week 13.