Spencer Shrader Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Shrader (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's Week 13 matchup against Las Vegas.
Shrader wasn't able to practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury that occurred during a private workout Monday. The rookie took over kicking duties from the injured Harrison Butker (knee) for Kansas City in Week 11 and converted all three of his field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts over two contests. With Shrader ruled out Friday, Kansas City elevated Matthew Wright from its practice squad to kick against the Raiders.
