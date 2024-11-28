Fantasy Football
Spencer Shrader Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Shrader (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's Week 13 matchup against Las Vegas.

Shrader wasn't able to practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury that occurred during a private workout Monday. The rookie took over kicking duties from the injured Harrison Butker (knee) for Kansas City in Week 11 and converted all three of his field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts over two contests. With Shrader ruled out Friday, Kansas City elevated Matthew Wright from its practice squad to kick against the Raiders.

