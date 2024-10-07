Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Spencer Shrader headshot

Spencer Shrader News: Joins Colts' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

The Colts signed Shrader to their practice squad Monday.

The Notre Dame product filled in for the injured Matt Gay in Indianapolis' Week 1 loss to the Texans and made all three of his point-after tries. Shrader then reverted to the Colts' practice squad and was waived shortly after, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. He could be elevated to Indianapolis' active roster if Gay deals with any further injuries this season.

Spencer Shrader
 Free Agent
More Stats & News