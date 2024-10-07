Spencer Shrader News: Joins Colts' practice squad

The Colts signed Shrader to their practice squad Monday.

The Notre Dame product filled in for the injured Matt Gay in Indianapolis' Week 1 loss to the Texans and made all three of his point-after tries. Shrader then reverted to the Colts' practice squad and was waived shortly after, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. He could be elevated to Indianapolis' active roster if Gay deals with any further injuries this season.