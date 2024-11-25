Fantasy Football
Spencer Shrader

Spencer Shrader News: Perfect in close win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Shrader made all of his three field-goal tries and converted all of his three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 win at Carolina.

Among Shrader's field goals in Week 12 was a 31-yarder as time expired to win the game for the Chiefs. He hasn't missed a kick since he took over at the position for Kansas City in Week 11, and he'll be looking to build on his success in Week 13 versus the Raiders.

