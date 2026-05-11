Squirrel White headshot

Squirrel White Injury: Retires after mini-camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Bears placed White (retired) on the reserve/retired list Monday.

White announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Bears' rookie mini-camp last week. The wide receiver seems to have realized the NFL may not be for him and has gone on to pursue other dreams. If he wants to return to the NFL at some point in 2026, his rights will still belong to the Bears.

Squirrel White
Chicago Bears
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