Squirrel White headshot

Squirrel White Injury: Retires after minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 5:20pm

The Bears placed White on the reserve/retired list Monday.

White announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Bears' rookie minicamp this past weekend. The wide receiver seems to have realized the NFL may not be for him and has gone on to pursue other dreams. If he wants to return to the NFL at some point in 2026, his rights will still belong to the Bears.

Squirrel White
Chicago Bears
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