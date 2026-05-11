Squirrel White Injury: Retires after minicamp
The Bears placed White on the reserve/retired list Monday.
White announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Bears' rookie minicamp this past weekend. The wide receiver seems to have realized the NFL may not be for him and has gone on to pursue other dreams. If he wants to return to the NFL at some point in 2026, his rights will still belong to the Bears.
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