Squirrel White News: Inks deal with Chicago

The Bears signed White as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

White played three years at Tennessee before transferring to Florida State for his final collegiate season. The wide receiver caught just five balls for 52 yards over 10 games as a Seminole. White's production has been steadily declining since his 803-yard season at Tennessee in 2023. If he cannot seem to find the spark he had in his earlier college years by training camp, White will likely not remain on the Bears' roster headed into the regular season.