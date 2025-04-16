Stanley Morgan News: Let go by Tennessee
The Titans cut Morgan on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Morgan is among the group of six roster cuts made by Tennessee on Wednesday, as the team prepares its roster to house rookies selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. After spending the 2024 campaign on the Titans' practice squad, Morgan inked a reserve/future contract with the team early January.
Stanley Morgan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now