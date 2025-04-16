Fantasy Football
Stanley Morgan headshot

Stanley Morgan News: Let go by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

The Titans cut Morgan on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Morgan is among the group of six roster cuts made by Tennessee on Wednesday, as the team prepares its roster to house rookies selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. After spending the 2024 campaign on the Titans' practice squad, Morgan inked a reserve/future contract with the team early January.

Stanley Morgan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
