Stanley Morgan News: Staying in Tennessee

Morgan signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Morgan spent his 2024 campaign on the Titans' practice squad after failing to catch on in New Orleans. His most recent in-game action came with the Bengals in 2023, when he appeared in three games and primarily contributed on special teams (four offensive snaps and 52 on special teams). The 28-year-old will likely compete for a similar role in Tennessee ahead of the team's 2025 season.