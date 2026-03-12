Starling Thomas headshot

Starling Thomas News: Back with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Thomas (knee) and the Cardinals agreed to terms on a contract Thursday.

Thomas missed all of the Cardinals' 2025 campaign after tearing his ACL in late July, but it now appears he's moved past the injury. The UAB product appeared in all 17 games (15 starts) for Arizona in 2024, recording 47 total tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. He's expected to compete for a starting spot in the Cardinals' secondary as the offseason progresses.

Starling Thomas
Arizona Cardinals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starling Thomas See More
