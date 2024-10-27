Stefon Diggs Injury: Suffers non-contact knee injury

Diggs suffered a non-contact right knee injury in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game that the wide receiver is still being evaluated and will undergo an MRI, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs' knee injury could have a wide range of recovery timelines, but the non-contact nature of the injury points to the possibility of the wideout having sustained a torn ACL, which would be season-ending. An update on Diggs' status should surface in the coming days as additional tests are performed on the injury.