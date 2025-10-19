After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Diggs upgraded to full participation Friday before being deemed questionable for the contest. With his Week 7 availability confirmed, in the absence of any limitations or in-game setbacks, Diggs is in line to maintain his key role in a New England WR corps that also features Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins. Prior to a three-catch, 28-yard effort (on three targets) in a Week 6 win over the Saints, Diggs made his mark from a fantasy perspective by recording back-to-back 100-plus yard efforts in Weeks 4 and 5, a span in which he was targeted 19 times. Through six games overall, Diggs leads the Patriots in targets (37), receptions (32), and receiving yards (387).